MessengerAVL Turns to Cloud-Based Solution to Streamline Quoting Process

MessengerAVL is a full-service design and build systems integrator specializing in sound reinforcement, theatrical lighting, LED video, video production and broadcast, digital signage, and IT systems. With a focus on house-of-worship and educational markets, MessengerAVL was searching for the best platform to serve their needs. It found Jetbuilt and its easy-to-use platform which builds complex, professional proposals from the flexibility of a desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone.

MessengerAVL offers seamless and transparent technology systems to help customers achieve their goals, visions, and purposes. Collaborating closely with architects, general contractors, and designers, MessengerAVL creates comprehensive technology systems that work flawlessly across platforms, delivering exceptional value, performance, practicality, and ease of use.

MessengerAVL was previously using another project platform that was cumbersome and consumed an exhaustive amount of time. After searching for the best platform to serve their needs, they found Jetbuilt, an easy-to-use, feature-rich platform to build complex, professional proposals from the flexibility of a desktop, laptop, tablet, or phone. This transition has streamlined their operations, moving away from cumbersome server-based systems to a more modern, flexible solution.

“We’re approaching a year of using Jetbuilt,” noted Parker Gann, CTS-D, system engineer for MessengerAVL. “Jetbuilt is primarily used as a quoting tool, though we utilize some of their optional modules, too. Our main goal was to modernize our quoting process, which required a cloud-based solution accessible from anywhere. Previously, we used a server-based system that required VPN access, which was cumbersome."

“Our old system was Windows-only, but many of our designers, including myself, use Macs. We needed a solution that didn’t require additional software," Gann added. "We wanted a company with an agile development philosophy that valued user feedback and was eager to develop new solutions. Jetbuilt has exceeded our expectations in this regard. Jetbuilt’s commitment to customer feedback was evident at their User Summit, where we directly shared our ideas with their leadership team. Unlike competitors, Jetbuilt listens and implements our suggestions, which is crucial for a small company like ours. For example, they are currently implementing a Client Portal that our team suggested at their User Summit. It’s impressive how quickly they act on user feedback.”

In the Fall of 2023, MessengerAVL attended the 4th Annual Jetbuilt User Summit in Chicago, IL, to share their feedback, which would later become Client Portal. “We are particularly excited about Jetbuilt’s Portal because it will help bridge the gap between our design team and our customers,” noted Gann. “Jetbuilt’s portal will allow our sales team and client representatives to view and share project information directly with clients. This transparency is crucial for them to endorse and present solutions and designs effectively to our customers. The idea behind the Client Portal is designed to allow clients to see real-time progress on their projects without needing direct updates from us. This additional touchpoint is valuable, and automating these updates will be a significant advantage.”

Jetbuilt’s Portal enables integrators, like MessengerAVL, to share project details such as status updates, drawings, equipment manuals, and other essential information, ensuring organized communication. Integrators can update project statuses as they move through phases like contract, engineering, and installation, reducing client inquiries about ongoing projects. The portal allows fluid communication between integrators and clients, facilitating questions and answers. After project completion, clients can initiate service requests, with updates, discussions, scheduling, and resolution tracking all handled within Jetbuilt’s Portal.

“Overall, Jetbuilt has definitely saved us time and provided the flexibility to work on the go,” said Gann. “The ability to access it on my phone when I don’t have a computer, especially for making design adjustments while traveling to client meetings, is empowering and invaluable. Another major advantage of Jetbuilt is its pricing catalog management. Previously, managing our pricing catalog was a monumental task, often leading to errors. Jetbuilt's automated system provides up-to-date pricing from our manufacturers, relieving us from this burden and ensuring accuracy—an immense benefit for us and a testament to the efficiency of Jetbuilt.

“In essence, we feel like we have a partnership with Jetbuilt. As customers, we can provide feedback and know that it is heard and implemented. This collaborative relationship is something we deeply value.”