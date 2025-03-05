Memphis Grizzlies’ Den Roars with L-Acoustics

Fans of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and NCAA Division I men’s basketball's University of Memphis are being treated to a new sonic experience from an L-Acoustics Kara IIi system at FedExForum. Designed by consultancy WJHW and installed by SCN Top 50 systems integrator, Solotech, the 19,000-capacity multipurpose arena’s new audio rig first went live on October 26 for the Grizzlies versus Orlando Magic game, and has also recently been used by key visiting music artists, including Billy Strings, Jhené Aiko, Justin Timberlake, and Maxwell.

“The original system from 2004 couldn’t meet current requirements for music playback expected by todays fans,” explained WJHW principal Mark Graham, who led the system design. “The arena’s new rigging infrastructure covering two-thirds of the venue floor required an audio design that could deliver powerful performance within a compact footprint. Kara IIi meets these requirements perfectly.”

FedExForum’s new L-Acoustics professional sound system features eight arrays of 15 Kara IIi each, powered by LA7.16i amplified controllers, with two KS28 subs per hang powered by LA12X. In addition, two dozen coaxial X12 enclosures are used as delays for the upper-deck seating on the north and south ends, with eight larger X15 installed directly under the scoreboard as court-fills.

“L-Acoustics has elevated the experience for fans at FedExForum with world-class sound,” said Seth Tackett, senior director, arena operations. “Whether it is watching the Grizzlies or Tigers, or attending one of our many concerts or shows, guests of FedExForum are experiencing connections to our events like never before and we could not be more thrilled about it.”

The 800,000-plus-square-foot arena’s interior celebrates Memphis’ musical heritage, with artwork featuring locals like Justin Timberlake, B.B. King, and Elvis Presley. Even the venue’s dining spaces reflect this theme, including the Opus Restaurant and the Blue Note Lounge.

“Kara IIi sounds fantastic across various music genres,” added Graham. “Its consistent coverage, both vertically and horizontally, combined with consistent speech intelligibility make it ideal for this installation.” And the system has one more ace up its sleeve: it’s a perfect fit for the arena’s new rigging system. “Combined with the great support from L-Acoustics, this system is the right choice for FedExForum,” he concluded.