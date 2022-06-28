Meet Uniden Cellular by Siyata, Creating Cellular Booster Kits for Integration Pros

Uniden cellular by Siyata (opens in new tab) is making inroads in the custom integration market with cellular booster kits for the home and small business that not only eliminate weak cellular signals to provide failsafe phone calls and text; fast, uninterrupted streaming; and total peace of mind for the end user, but also offer attractive benefits that help grow the integrator’s business.

(Image credit: Uniden)

Professionals who choose to engage with Uniden cellular enjoy aggressive margins on the latest in cellular booster technology products; are able to offer a brand name that customers know and trust, and enjoy a dedicated sales/technical support team along with robust educational and marketing materials. Moreover, they will have access to the right cellular booster solutions to facilitate a better technology experience.

“Everyone deserves a great cellular signal to enjoy all the benefits of a cellular device—whether they need it for safety and security on a job site in a small business, to communicate with loved ones, or for streaming entertainment like a movie or videogame in today’s smart homes,” said Ari Schachter, COO of Siyata. “We’re excited to increasingly work with integrators in the custom home technology channel, as well as those who do resimercial and light commercial work. The breadth of our product line means there is a solution to address poor cellular signal in homes and small businesses of various sizes while delivering key benefits to integrators.”

(Image credit: Uniden)

Uniden Smart Cellular Signal Booster Kits for the home and small businesses come with everything installers need for a quick and easy installation, including the cellular signal booster itself, a donor antenna, a server antenna, and cables. First, the Uniden outdoor antenna captures the cellular signal from outside of the home or building and sends it into the Uniden smart cellular booster. Then the booster amplifies the signal and sends it to the server antenna. Finally, the server antenna distributes the new, stronger signal to the troubled area, providing very strong signal for crystal clear phone calls and lightning-fast data speeds.