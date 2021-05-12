MediaStar Updates Media Manager CMS

The What: The latest iteration of MediaStar Systems’ Media Manager content management system features the key addition of an Analytics Module. This will allow users to gain a greater understanding of how and where content is being used across their IPTV or streaming environment, to enhance diagnostics and deliver proof of play.

The What Else: MediaStar Media Manager Version 11, available from the end of this month, will make it easy to create and run charts that analyze and compare media usage on the network. A System Overview Report delivers a summary of the content being played on individual endpoints and enables users to adjust the timeframe so they can see when and for how long it was streamed, and how many times this was repeated.

The Analytics Module includes graphs that can be configured to a company’s own specific needs, providing them with dynamic running reports and an animated view of media playout and usage over time. Groups of charts can be easily compiled into the Analytics Dashboard for review, and users can create shortcuts to store the charts they need to access most frequently.

In addition, the Analytics Module also allows data to be easily exported to PDF or Word format and information can also be published to HTML for use in MediaStar web-based applications. Where content is sensitive, there is an option to protect graphs so only authorized users can access it as part of Media Manager’s sub-admin security scheme.

The Bottom Line: The addition of the Analytics Module gives the CMS the edge of providing proof of play, essential for venues or locations where companies are paying for ads or promotions to be displayed. These vital data and diagnostic reports can be easily digested and acted upon--a plus for complex IPTV networks with multiple media and endpoints in play.