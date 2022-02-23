Maximizing ROI: Lessons from Collegiate Esports Investments (EdTech Magazine)

"Higher education has long embraced sports as a way to attract students and drive donations. But turning esports in particular into a lucrative alternative revenue stream is no easy task. It requires a high degree of student engagement and players being able to compete effectively."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Tapping an esports program as a stream for institutional recruitment and revenue may seem like a daunting undertaking, but it doesn't have to be. "Even if you don’t have the budget to do all of this at once, you map out where you’re going," advises CDW's Doug Konopelko, adding "The biggest thing is to really be intentional in the planning."