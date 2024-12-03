MAXHUB's New Microsoft Teams Rooms Certified Videoconferencing Solution

MAXHUB introduced it new XCore Kit Pro. This Microsoft Teams Rooms Certified videoconferencing solution was designed specifically for medium-to-large conference rooms and seamlessly combines technology with an easy-to-use design to deliver efficient and intuitive meeting experiences.

The MAXHUB XCore Kit Pro features a mini PC powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, optimized to run Microsoft Teams Rooms for seamless collaboration. The solution also includes an 11.6-inch touchscreen tabletop console with an intuitive interface that allows users to start, join and control Teams meetings or share content with a single click. A built-in motion sensor automatically activates the device, ensuring meetings start promptly without delays.

With the XCore Kit Pro, end users get:

Videoconferencing with dual screens and wireless content sharing: Advanced features such as integrated wireless content sharing and support for 4K content via cable enhance meetings. Additionally, the system supports dual displays, enabling greater flexibility for conference setups. With the optional MAXHUB dongle, users can share content wirelessly from a laptop with a single click, making collaboration effortless.

More flexibility with an extra console: For larger meeting rooms, the MAXHUB XCore Kit Pro allows the addition of a second console to complement the standard tabletop console included in the package. This feature provides easy access to meeting controls for all participants, ensuring an inclusive and efficient experience.

Simplified connectivity for any room size: The touch console connects to the Microsoft Teams Rooms mini PC via a single Cat5e/Cat6a cable and offers flexible placement on the conference table without distance limitations, ensuring a streamlined setup for rooms of any size.

Remote device management, simplified: With MAXHUB Pivot, IT administrators can easily monitor, control and update all room devices remotely, simplifying maintenance and ensuring optimal performance of all devices.