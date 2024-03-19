MAXHUB Welcomes Alumni to Oklahoma State with Massive Video Walls

The OSU Alumni Center, located in Stillwater, OK, readily supports all types of activities from intimate gatherings to major corporate events. Recently, AVL Systems Design of Edmond, OK, deployed massive dual 60-foot displays in the entry area of the facility, creating a space that is positively awe inspiring—all utilizing innovative technology from MAXHUB.

The culmination of years of growth and planning, the OSU Alumni Center represents arguably the most significant project undertaken by the OSU Alumni Association. “At the OSU Alumni Center, AVL’s innovations play a pivotal role in enhancing the visitor experience, particularly for new students and campus guests,” said Marc Pierce, president of AVL Systems Design. “The grandeur of the 60-foot walls serves as a captivating canvas, enveloping patrons in the essence of the institution and instilling a profound sense of awe upon entry. Through meticulously crafted AV installations, we elevate the facility's ambiance, creating an immersive environment conducive to learning, exploration, and engagement.”

The OSU Alumni Center project was installed and initially placed into service in January of 2024. The display system deployed by AVL Systems Design utilizes a combination of two 60x10-foot MAXHUB CM27 Series displays, dual 60x3-foot CM27 Series displays, six MAXHUB V6 View Pro Series panels, four CMA Series panels, plus one Raptor Series display panel.

(Image credit: MAXHUB)

“Our solution for this project involves a comprehensive array of features and functionalities tailored to enrich the visitor experience,” explained Pierce. “From curated historical narratives to real-time updates on campus events, and live feeds from sporting events, the AV system serves as a dynamic conduit for information dissemination and engagement. This includes a diverse range of multimedia content such as movies, video clips, and immersive 360-degree panoramic footage from sporting events and daily campus activities.

“Additionally, our solution seamlessly integrates local computer feeds, wireless video and audio transmissions, and accommodates a myriad of other audio and video requirements, ensuring unparalleled versatility and adaptability to meet the evolving requirements of the Alumni Center's patrons.

“The MAXHUB equipment proved remarkably user friendly, requiring minimal setup and configuration straight out of the box,” Pierce added. “With intuitive interfaces and streamlined operation, our team found it easy to navigate and utilize the full capabilities of the equipment. Moreover, the robust design of MAXHUB equipment ensures ease of maintenance, minimizing downtime while optimizing system reliability.”

With a project of this scope and complexity, capable and responsive support services are crucial to keep a project on schedule. “In my experience, MAXHUB has demonstrated exemplary commitment to customer satisfaction through their responsive and capable technical support services,” Pierce said. “Whenever we encountered questions or needed assistance, MAXHUB's support team proved readily available and adept at addressing our questions promptly and effectively. Their proactive approach to resolving issues and willingness to go above and beyond to ensure smooth operations have been instrumental in fostering a positive and productive partnership.

“With MAXHUB, we have confidence in the reliability and quality of both their products and their support services—making them a trusted ally in our pursuit of delivering exceptional AV solutions to our clients."