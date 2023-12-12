Massive 50-Foot-Wide MAXHUB Display Adds Wow Factor at Baseline Social

Baseline Social in Oceanport, NJ, is part simulated golf center and part sports bar. Whether you are there to hone your golf skills or watch the big game, video displays are a large part of the excitement and attractions like simulators for golf, football, soccer, and more enable enthusiasts to play their favorite games. Recently, the venue added a massive 600-foot diagonal LED video wall over the rear of the bar—with the ability to handle upwards of 32 feeds at once—thanks to the M27 Series from MAXHUB.

“This massive, 50x12.5-foot (600 feet) video wall is installed above the main bar in the main dining room of Baseline Social,” said Daniel Tapolow, CEO and owner of NJ-based Infinite AV Solutions. “This sports bar spans over 17,000 square feet and features three bars, a 2nd floor mezzanine, an outdoor area, and five golf simulators. Being a sports bar, the display is tiled to show as many as 15 different programs at once. Our client can change how the screen is split up—depending on what programming they want to show at any given time. One of the display’s main tiling options has three 220-inch diagonal screens across the top and nine 80-inch diagonal screens across the bottom. The ability to see such a wide range of vivid 4K imagery on a single large screen is something that must be experienced to be fully appreciated.”

[SCN Installation Showcase 2023]

A standardized cabinet ratio design makes the M27 Series perfect for a host of content-sharing use cases. The display’s ultra-slim, lightweight structure takes up minimal space, without compromising on visual impact. The M27 Series employs a 16 9 aspect ratio for superior pixel density and uses an ultra-slim 31mm cabinet. With a 6500:1 high contrast ratio for rich color delivery, a 3480 Hz refresh rate, and a wide 170 degree viewing angle, image quality is nothing short of stunning.

“The combination of the 1.9mm pixel pitch and the 4K resolution really make this display the centerpiece of the entire sports bar," Tapolow said. "Running the sources through the video processor gives our client the freedom to get creative and come up with new viewing options that can really wow their patrons and keep the space feeling fresh.”

The MAXHUB M27 Series display offers the end user a wide range of options for displaying content with all those feeds available. Accompanying the MAXHUB M2719 LED video wall at the Baseline Social installation is a Novistar H9 Enhanced video processor. “The Novistar H9 enables us to split this massive screen up with a tremendous amount of freedom to facilitate a wide range of viewing options," Tapolow commented. "With this installation, you can have one massive screen or 15 separate programs. The flexibility is amazing. Equally notable, MAXHUB’s Jason Seas, who is Novistar certified, did a terrific job with the programming. His skills made a huge impact on this project.”

[GUTS Church Expands Use of MAXHUB Displays]

With many installations encompassing today’s high-tech electronics, responsive and capable technical and customer support services are crucial. “Having the full support of MAXHUB on site with us during the installation week was amazing,” he said. “MAXHUB’s presence enabled us to focus on the physical installation and overall project demands. We love working with the MAXHUB team and lean on their expertise to give our clients the best overall experience.”

The MAXHUB M2719 LED video wall was installed and configured at Baseline Social in June 2023. Since that time, Tapolow reports that everyone who encounters the display is extremely impressed. “The final product is awe inspiring to say the least,” Tapolow concluded. “The MAXHUB video wall truly is the talk of the town. To appreciate the impact this display has, just look at the patrons’ faces when they walk into the bar and see it. The customers’ reaction really is amazing to see. Our experience with MAXHUB has been rewarding. We look forward to growing our partnership with MAXHUB and working with their full line of products on some new projects that are currently in the works.”