MAXHUB Releases the 'Ideal' Tool for Teaching and Presenting

MAXHUB has unveiled its SL22MC Smart Lectern designed to enable teachers and presenters to convey the message easier and with greater clarity. With intuitive design geared toward making presentations easier combined with active capacitive touch technology and a built-in computer running an Intel 12th generation processor, the SL22MC offers a seamless and responsive user experience with wireless control of most any type of presentation—enabling one to convey the message easier and with greater clarity.

As a presenter’s tool, users will appreciate the SL22MC’s wireless screen sharing and real-time annotation tools. Right from the podium, presenters can control their entire presentation system, including the integrated lectern microphones. This is accomplished via the podium’s innovative 21.5-inch interactive touchscreen and the built-in Windows computer. With this display, presenters have full control of, for example, their Microsoft PowerPoint presentation. And right from the screen, they can annotate important points without having to use a mouse. The SL22MC podium also features pre-installed white boarding and collaboration software, along with wireless sharing that enables a laptop to be easily integrated into one’s presentation tools.

The MAXHUB SL22MC includes a capacitive pen that offers greater capability than a conventional mouse. The pen makes the process of annotating points quick and easy—enabling one to adapt to the moment. Further, touching the screen with the pen tip provides the equivalent of a left mouse click while holding down the pen’s upper key provides the functionality of a right mouse click—effectively providing the best of both worlds.

The height range of the SL22MC spans from 39 inches minimum to a maximum height of 47 inches. Equally important, the podium’s fully laminated outer surface makes it robust and able to withstand being moved in and out of storage—ensuring that it continues to be an attractive on-stage presentation station.

In addition to its integrated PC module, dual microphones designed to capture the presenter’s voice without restricting one’s movement, and the ability to connect wirelessly to a display either with or without a wireless screen box (depending on the screen to be used) are standard. With these innovative features, the MAXHUB SL22MC simplifies the setup—enabling one to focus on the message. Further, the SL22MC is compatible with MAXHUB all-in-one LED walls and commercial displays.

The podium provides HDMI connectivity for feeding signal to an external display. There is also USB 2.0 connectivity, which is convenient for integrating external equipment such as keyboards and mice into the setup. Equally important, the podium provides an AUX output for easy integration with an external sound system to ensure the message can be as clearly heard as it is seen. And for wireless connectivity, the SL22MC supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi on both the 2.4 and 5.0GHz bands for seamless integration into any environment.

Key physical specifications of the SL22MC include Length / Height / Depth measurements of 30.96×16.54×39.76 inches and a net weight of 65.9 pounds. Accessories that are included with the SL22MC system package include a power cord, an HDMI cable, an HDMI bridge cable, an audio bridge cable, one smart pen, and two gooseneck microphones. The included PC module is an OPS72C (Windows 10 IoT Enterprise).