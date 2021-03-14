Maxhub Announces BM21 Conference Speakerphone

The What: Maxhub has announced the availability of its BM21 Conference Speakerphone, which is designed to be ideal for teleconferencing, online training, and work-from-home scenarios.

Maxhub BM21 Conference Speakerphone (Image credit: MAXHUB)

The What Else: The BM21 offers a variety of connection options, plug-and-play connectivity, and can connect to as many as three devices simultaneously. With the unit’s large dynamic speakers featuring intelligent noise reduction and echo cancellation DSP capability, users experience clear, natural sound regardless of their seating position at the table.

Similarly, the incorporated 6-element PZM boundary microphone with its 16-foot pickup radius provides high-quality, 360-degree omnidirectional voice acquisition—making it the ideal microphone solution for placement in the middle of the conference table, according to the company.

When used in a conference room, users can select from two wireless options. The BM21’s Bluetooth feature provides wireless connectivity, as does the system’s USB functionality when used with the included USB dongle. Alternatively, the BM21 can connect to a desktop computer using a wired USB connection or it can also be connected using the included audio cable with a 3.5mm connector.

The Bottom Line: The BM21 can connect with as many as three devices simultaneously—an interactive flat panel display, a computer, and a mobile phone, for example—providing a wealth of flexibility. Just under 5 inches in diameter and 1.5 inches in height, the MAXHUB BM21 is designed to fit into any high-tech environment where computers and displays are found.