Matt Pruznick Named AV Technology Content Director

Effective April 9, Matt Pruznick will take over the reins as content director of AV Technology, replacing the outgoing Margot Douaihy, who directed the brand’s content for the past eight years and will assume the role of editor-at-large.

“I’m extremely excited for the opportunity to lead this successful brand into a new era,” Pruznick said. “It’s a tremendous honor, and I’m looking forward to carrying on the outstanding legacy that Margot built over the past decade.”

Pruznick has been covering both the commercial and residential sides of the AV industry for the past three years, serving most recently as senior content producer for NewBay brands Systems Contractor News and Residential Systems. He has two degrees from Columbia University: A Master of Science from Columbia Journalism School and a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia College.

“After 17 extraordinary years with NewBay, the past eight of those a content director, I’m ready for a creative change and am grateful to have found one in the brand that I have passionately helped to build,” Douaihy said. “In my new role as AV Technology’s editor-at-large, I will continue to invest in the brand by providing analysis and insights, and facilitating discussions at live events. I will continue to champion inclusion, mentorship, and creative storytelling in the technology industry. I am confident and excited to pass the torch to Matt, an exceptional writer, editor, and technology analyst. Matt is the ideal champion for AV Technology’s next chapter.”

“The importance of the end user tech community continues to grow, and it is uniquely served by AV Technology in the U.S. and Europe through our online community, daily enews, events such as the AV/IT Summit, marketing services, and print products,” said Adam Goldstein, VP/Market Expert at NewBay. “Margot has built a tremendous brand, and I am glad she will continue to work with us as Matt leads us into the future of this dynamic industry.”