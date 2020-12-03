Matt Czyzewski Joins AtlasIED

AtlasIED has hired industry veteran Matt Czyzewski as the company’s new executive vice president.

Matt Czyzewski

As a top executive with more than two decades of industry knowledge and sales and business expertise, Czyzewski will help drive successful sales and business strategies, product development, and sustained growth for AtlasIED.

“It’s clear in discussions with AtlasIED’s executive team that the company is on a trajectory for amazing growth,” Czyzewski said. “From its development of new business opportunities to its introductions of innovative technologies, AtlasIED exudes the energy and vision that aligns perfectly with my appetite for growth, educated risk-taking, and entrepreneurial spirit.”

“The addition of Matt to our executive team will cultivate new opportunities to ensure our continued success as we grow sales through our dealer channel and distribution partners,” added John Ivey, president, AtlasIED. “Exciting new product introductions, combined with our continued commitment to building the strongest company leadership possible, positions AltasIED as a leader in the commercial audio industry.”



Moreover, as the commercial audio marketplace continues to evolve, Czyzewski’s leadership skills and passion for technology will help AtlasIED uncover and exploit future business and sales opportunities while leveraging brand awareness among dealers, distributors, and decision-makers in the education, hospitality, retail, healthcare, corporate, house of worship, and other markets, according to the company.