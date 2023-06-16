Matrox Video Introduced New Graphics Cards—Here's What You Missed

Matrox Video recently announced the launch of the LUMA Pro Series, a new line of graphics cards powered by Intel Arc GPUs. In case you missed the release of the new series, here's what you need to know.

Engineered to power digital signage and video wall systems, the low-profile LUMA A310FP and the standard-height LUMA A380P offer the ultimate display flexibility, supporting up to two 8Kp60, two 5Kp120, or four 5Kp60 DisplayPort 2.1 monitors. They can also be combined to drive a high-density-output video wall of up to 16 synchronized 5Kp60 displays. Along with a rich assortment of video wall software and developer tools, the LUMA Pro Series cards enable OEMs, system integrators, and AV installers to deploy high-performance display walls for a broad range of commercial and critical 24/7 applications, including control rooms, enterprises, industrial, government, military, digital signage, broadcast, and more.

IP-based Video Walls

OEMs, systems integrators, and AV professionals can easily add—and synchronize—displays by frame-locking up to four LUMA Pro cards via board-to-board frame-lock cables. In addition, LUMA Pro cards support Microsoft DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0, as well as Intel's oneAPI for compute tasks and the Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit for AI development.

The LUMA Pro cards also feature GPU-based H.264 and H.265 media codec engines, setting a benchmark in their class. These engines are fully backed by the comprehensive Matrox Mura software libraries, enabling the decoding of over 40 full HD streams per card. As a result, users can now effortlessly create IP-based video walls using only LUMA Pro graphics cards, a possibility that was previously unattainable. This breakthrough not only saves valuable space but also significantly reduces power consumption and hardware costs associated with video wall controllers.

Proven Video Wall Ecosystem

LUMA Pro Series graphics cards work seamlessly with Matrox Video's complete display wall portfolio. OEMs and system integrators can pair LUMA Pro with Matrox Mura IPX capture and IP encode/decode cards for multi-channel 4K and full HD capture with advanced HDCP functionality to capture and display content-protected sources—including set-top boxes, Blu-ray Disc and media players, and video game consoles. LUMA Pro can also be combined with Matrox QuadHead2Go multimonitor controllers to create ultra-large-scale configurations of up to 64 1920x1080p60 screens. LUMA Pro's built-in frame-lock capability, coupled with Joined Mode in Matrox PowerDesk software, makes it possible to create a single canvas easily using multiple cards that act as one. In this way, the video application can take advantage of a large display space created with multiple GPU cards.

Custom Control

LUMA Pro includes the robust Matrox PowerDesk desktop management software. Users can select from a variety of advanced tools—including Stretched or Independent desktops, Clone Mode, Pivot Mode, Bezel Management, Edge Overlap, Joined Mode, and more—to easily configure and customize multidisplay setups. Meanwhile, the feature-rich Matrox MuraControl video wall management software provides an intuitive platform to manage video wall sources and layouts, either locally or remotely and in real time. Matrox Video's video wall APIs, SDKs, and libraries are also available for developers and AV installers interested in creating custom control functions and applications.

Long Product Life Cycle

All LUMA Pro cards have a life cycle of seven years, with dedicated customer support. Manufacturers that use LUMA Pro cards in their offerings can reliably sell their products for years without needing to change anything or recertify their systems. Moreover, LUMA Pro cards carry a three-year warranty, with the option to extend it.