Matrox Launches High-Density 12G SDI I/O Cards

The What: Matrox Video has introduced two new additions to its developer product portfolio: Matrox X.mio5 12G, a multichannel SDI I/O card with onboard video processing, and Matrox DSX LE5 12G, a multichannel SDI I/O card.

Matrox X.mio5 12G

The What Else: The Matrox X.mio5 12G card provides multichannel 12G/3G SDI I/O for 4K workflows, featuring four 12G inputs, four 12G outputs, and four 3G reconfigurable I/O, or 12 completely reconfigurable 3G I/Os. The Matrox X.mio5 12G card also features onboard multichannel HDR conversions along with motion adaptive de-interlacing, pristine scaling, and powerful compositing engines, making it a complete solution for 4K HDR workflows. Meanwhile, the Matrox DSX LE5 12G card offers the same high-density I/O support for systems requiring multichannel 12G/3G SDI connectivity only. Both of these 12G cards are supported by the robust Matrox DSX SDK, enabling rapid application development and system deployment of next-generation broadcast graphics systems, channel-in-a-box platforms, and capture/playout video servers.

“The new Matrox developer cards boast native, multi-channel 12G SDI support, not only offering unprecedented 4K workflow opportunities, but designed to make 4K workflows as seamless as HD,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing, Matrox Video. “OEM providers can now leverage these cards to deliver innovative solutions that can easily and effortlessly meet the growing demand for multiple 4K I/O channels.”

The Bottom Line: According to the company, Matrox X.mio5 12G and DSX LE5 12G cards are the first to offer reconfigurable, high-density 12G/3G SDI connectivity, enabling OEMs to build advanced broadcast media and entertainment solutions for today’s most demanding and creative multi-channel 4K and HDR requirements.

Matrox X.mio5 12G and Matrox DSX LE5 12G cards will be available Q1 2019.