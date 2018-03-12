Martin Audio Appoints Ben Tucker Product Support Engineer

In order to support the company’s current growth in sales, Martin Audio has added to its product support group with the recruitment of Ben Tucker.

Tucker has a distinction in live sound foundation degree from the University of Plymouth, a BTEC in music, and is an avid musician, enjoying composition, arrangement, recording, and performing live. He has worked for Millstone Sound and as a freelancer live sound engineer designing, preparing, and deploying audio systems for large-scale events as well as carrying out console operation duties at both FOH and monitors for various shows.

“This appointment reflects the growth of the company and the demand for in-field support for live sound production and training,” said Dan Orton, head of the product support group. “The now six-strong team is set up to be adaptable, in order to support customers anywhere in the world, rather than being region specific. This allows us to better balance different application demands coming from different regions at different times of the year. With the runaway success of recent product launches and a host more to come in 2018, the timing couldn't be better.”

“Martin Audio has a fantastic reputation and an exciting product portfolio that delights existing and new users around the world,” Tucker said. “I'm delighted to join the team, to learn and to grow, and to be involved in the increasing number of live productions Martin Audio is now dealing with and to help its customer base get the most from its products.”