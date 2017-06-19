Markus Winkler Named Senior Vice President, QSC Systems

QSC has announced that Markus Winkler has been named to the post of senior vice president, QSC Systems. Based in Sinsheim Germany, Winkler will lead QSC’s rapidly expanding global Systems business and oversee efforts to expand QSC’s operational presence in EMEA.

Markus Winkler joins QSC following his long and successful role as Managing Director of Shure EMEA, and brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the audiovisual industry. During his tenure with Shure, Winkler led the expansion and growth of Shure’s thriving business and organization in EMEA.

“Traditional audio, video and control markets are in an era of unprecedented change with traditional ecosystems being disrupted by rapidly evolving channels and technologies, managed by a unified AV and IT organization,” said Joe Pham, president and CEO, QSC. “We are thrilled to have Markus join our leadership team and bring his extensive experience and knowledge to guide the QSC Systems business into this new era.”

“I am delighted to join one of the most respected and innovative companies in our industry,” said Winkler. “The opportunity for QSC’s Systems business is extraordinary. I look forward to working with our customers and partners around the world to expand our Systems business, and establish QSC as a premier international brand.”