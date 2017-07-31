Digital Signage Market Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Digital Signage Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022” which includes market analysis, scope, stake, progress, trends and forecasts to 2022.



Per the report, the global market of digital signage is expected to grow at USD ~26.3 Billion by 2022, at ~6% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Digital signage provides benefits such as no paper waste, audience engagement, overcoming spatial limitations, dynamic content control and cost-effectiveness, targeted content, interactive digital signage and others. These numerous benefits boost the digital signage market. The study indicates that the increasing demand for digital signage in public & commercial sectors along with its cost effectiveness and assured return on investment is driving the digital signage market. There is a huge rise in demand for infrastructure of in-store digital signage for making brand value, and growing digital technology. However, lack of technical expertise and high initial cost and lack of standardization are the major factors which are hindering the growth of digital signage market.

The digital signage market is witnessing a prevailing adoption in enterprises as it offers powerful visual communication tools that engages audiences and improves efficiency and reduces operating cost. High quality digital content offer increased return on investments is providing an added impetus across the vertical. Interactive signage kiosks that significantly improve product selection are very popular across the globe, accessing vital information and purchasing in-store driving the demand across the retail industry.

The regional analysis of digital signage market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the digital signage market with the largest market share due to presence of large network which are owned by organization in the region. The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth in the Digital Signage market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and South Korea have a fair share in the Digital Signage market. An enhanced user experience and favorable application overview are the key factors promoting the industry growth in APAC. Growing demand for digital signage in the transportation segment is predicted to register a a substantial during the forecast period in the region.