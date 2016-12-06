Marco Bruines Appointed as CEO of Leyard Europe

Leyard announced that Marco Bruines has joined as CEO of Leyard Europe, as part of Leyard’s international business.



Bruines served as the President of BarcoLeyard, the joint-venture between Leyard and Barco in China and has held executive roles in Europe at Barco, Inter Visual Systems, and most recently served as the managing director of SIGHT, a system integrator in the Benelux area focused on broadcasting and the corporate market.

“We are pleased to bring Marco’s deep customer knowledge and industry experience in displays to our EMEA business,” said Zach Zhang, chairman of Leyard International. “In his role, Marco will lead the sales, marketing, support, and operations in the region which will utilize his experience in segments ranging from sports and digital out-of-home media to broadcast, corporate, and control room applications.”

“During the previous years working with Leyard, I have always been impressed by the professional organization and strong customer relationships," said Marco Bruines. "Moreover, with the broad and high-quality Leyard and Planar product portfolio, we can provide exceptional solutions for our growing markets.”