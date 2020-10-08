Managing the Chat in Online Teaching: What We Can Learn From Live Streamers (Faculty Focus)

"Due to the pandemic, educators have had to make adjustments to their classroom delivery, including utilizing online venues such as Zoom, Google Talk, or CANVAS. While the use of these platforms aid in synchronous learning, they present one issue which differs from the in-person learning environment: the chat feature. In some ways, the online chat parallels in-person classroom discussions in a positive manner, for example, allowing students to ask the facilitator questions or to clarify student understanding."—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Teaching online requires educators to perform many roles they might not be familiar with, from troubleshooting technology to monitoring the chat during class. This Faculty Focus article shows that we could all learn a thing or two from live streamers.