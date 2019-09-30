Topics

Managing School, University and Hospital Visitors (Campus Safety)

"A locked door remains one of the most effective ways to stop unauthorized visitors from entering campus buildings, and that’s a point not lost on campus administrators."—Source: Campus Safety

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Locked doors can be an important first line of defense on campus, ensuring only those who should have access to certain facilities enter the premises. But when visitors arrive at a locked door, tech like video intercoms and visitor management systems can help grant access while also keeping a solid log.