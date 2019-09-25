Managing key challenges in an evolving higher-ed IT landscape (eCampus News)

"As institutions adopt new technologies, higher-ed IT leaders must be aware of the challenges accompanying these new trends. One such example is rapidly proving why IT teams must stay on top of new developments. Azure Active Directory is a web-based authentication and authorization platform based on Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform that is growing in popularity."—Source: eCampus News

Campus tech trends are always shifting — as the landscape constantly changes, it can be difficult for IT teams to keep their footing. eCampus News shares a story about one recent development, and how it impacts higher ed.