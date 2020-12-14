Magewell Ships AV-over-IP and Live Streaming Decoders with SDI Outputs

The What: Magewell has begun shipping the newest decoder models in its Pro Convert family of low-latency video-over-IP converters. Available immediately, the Pro Convert for NDI to SDI and Pro Convert H.26x to SDI transform live, IP media streams into high-quality SDI outputs for connection to monitors, projectors, and legacy production equipment.

The What Else: The Pro Convert H.26x to SDI decodes live H.264 (AVC) or H.265 (HEVC) compressed video streams up to 1080p60 for output via a 3G-SDI interface. The low-latency device supports a wide range of input streaming protocols for maximum source compatibility, including SRT (Secure Reliable Transport)—developed and open-sourced by Haivision—as well as RTSP, RTMP, UDP, RTP, and HLS. The Pro Convert for NDI to SDI offers all of the same functionality plus support for Newtek's NDI technology for production-grade media transport, including both full-bandwidth NDI and the high-efficiency, lower-bitrate NDI|HX mode.

The plug-and-play decoders feature DHCP-based network configuration and high-quality, FPGA-based video processing. The compact devices measure 3.97 by 2.4 inches (100.9 by 60.2mm) with a height of 0.92 inches (23.3mm), and can be powered via external adapter or Power over Ethernet (PoE). Users can specify source streams and control the decoder's advanced settings through a browser-based interface, connected keyboard or mouse, or using on-device buttons that overlay an intuitive menu on the output.

With the release of the new models, Magewell now has three Pro Convert decoders available with SDI output. The third, the Pro Convert for NDI to AIO, offers NDI, H.264, and H.265 decoding with simultaneous HDMI and 3G-SDI outputs. The decoders can be paired with Magewell's intuitive Ultra Stream live streaming encoders, Pro Convert NDI encoders, or third-party encoding products.

"The use of video over IP and streaming media for remote production, live media transport, and mass communications has accelerated significantly as the world adapts to new ways of working, learning, and sharing information," said James Liu, VP of engineering at Magewell. "Our Pro Convert family lets users easily and reliably leverage popular IP media protocols over LANs, WANs, and the public internet, and we're pleased to be shipping our newest decoder models into customers' hands."

The Bottom Line: Magewell's Pro Convert products are designed to bridge traditional video signals with IP-based production, distribution, and streaming workflows. Pro Convert decoders are well suited for applications including remote production, multi-site video distribution, video walls, digital signage, image magnification (IMAG), surveillance monitoring, or bridging legacy and next-generation media infrastructures.