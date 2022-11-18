Mad Systems Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary

Founded by Maris Ensing in 1998, Mad Systems was envisaged to be a resource for the industry to enable the design and implementation of technology systems. Mad Systems (opens in new tab) has grown into an international operation to support its clients with an established presence in several markets across the themed entertainment and experience economy industry, including museums, brand and visitor centers, traveling exhibitions, theme parks, halls of fame, and more.

Since Mad’s first installation for a children’s museum and the American Wilderness Grill in 1998, the company has expanded into unique projects worldwide, including the Albert Robles Center in Pico Rivera, CA, the Harry Potter Studio Tour in London, and a traveling exhibition from Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition. Recent installs at The Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, MO, Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA, the Truman Presidential Library & Museum in Independence, MO, and the California Science Center in Los Angeles, CA.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2022] (opens in new tab)

Crayola IDEAworks (Image credit: MAD Systems)

With the growing workload, Mad Systems has almost doubled its employment size in the past year. “I am so proud of our consistent growth over the past 25 years,” said president/CEO Tricia Rodriguez. “It's been amazing to work with such a talented team, to see them rise to the challenges and enjoy the successes of each of our client’s projects. We are looking forward to what and whom the next decade brings.”

Mad Systems has also developed its wide range of client-facing products, including the QuickSilver audiovisual system, as part of the AV++ line. This line features the company’s patented Recognition Based Media Delivery system, LookingGlass Concierge, a recognition—based customer service system, and advanced features of QuickSilver.

(Image credit: MAD Systems)

“It’s quite incredible to look back at the past 25 years and see how the company has developed from an AV and interactives integrator into a leading-edge, one-stop, advanced technology company that creates solutions for a new audience and a new era,” Ensing said.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Adding to its technology lab, bespoke engineering spaces, and workshop, the Southern California-based office has constructed a 1,000-square-foot mezzanine. This space will be designated to facilitate the programming and testing of individual exhibits for future audio-visual installations and the continued development of QuickSilver.