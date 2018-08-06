LSI’s SOAR Unit Named Samsung Gold Partner of the Year

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS), which specializes visual image and engagement solutions, including lighting, graphics, and technology for national brands and retailers, announced that its digital signage business unit, SOAR, was awarded the Gold Partner of the Year Award by Samsung Electronics America during InfoComm in Las Vegas.

The Gold Partner of the Year award recognizes partners who experience the highest growth rates through:

Consistent and successful display implementations

Revenue attainment

Commitment to customer success

Through SOAR’s Advanced Digital Signage Offering, LSI has created a customer-focused and full-service business model that enhances the consumer experience, while improving operational efficiencies and engagement for brands. This solution, combined with LSI’s extensive work in large, national lighting and graphics programs, as well as initiatives in retail analytics and connected lighting, positions LSI to deliver the total environment plus the intel and services to manage and drive engagement in that environment.

(Image credit: Courtesy LSI Industries Inc.)

As a result of these achievements and other planned developments, LSI announced the promotion of David Moeglin to VP Digital Solutions. Moeglin will continue to lead the SOAR Digital Signage team and will collaborate with other LSI segments and business units who are aimed at helping retailers create more engaging and intelligent environments to attract and retain consumers.

“The potential of digital signage has never been greater,” said Moeglin. “We want to ensure the digital signage solutions we provide are engaging, user-friendly and focused on delivering ROO and ROI.”

“Congratulations to Dave Moeglin and the entire SOAR team,” said Jeff Croskey, president of LSI Graphic Solutions. “LSI’s investments in Digital and Engagement Technology continue to generate success and reflect an important and ongoing trend in retail today. We want to ensure that our customers are equipped to navigate the rapidly evolving retail environment and consumer expectations in order to generate revenue and create brand loyalty.”