Lowell Manufacturing Service Interface Panels Simplify Connections

The What: Two models of 19-inch rackmount service interface panels from Lowell Manufacturing provide quick network connections at the front of the rack, with USB and RJ45 pass-through connectivity ports.

The What Else: The ports (RJ45 or USB A/B) allow technicians to quickly connect laptops to the audio, security, or main network—whatever interface was made at the back of the unit. A white area above each port can be used to identify the connections. The panels feature five charging ports including USB-C PD and USB 3.0. Panel model ACR-1507-SSI-FC places the charging ports in front, making it easy to charge personal devices while working at the front of the rack, while model ACR-1505-SSI-RC places the charging ports in the rear. The panels include a bank of NEMA 5-15R power outlets; built-in surge suppression protects the units from power surges and spikes up to 40,000A.

The Bottom Line: The service interface panels are made in the U.S.A. with certified U.S. steel and global components. They’re available from Lowell Manufacturing dealers and distributors.