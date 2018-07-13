Lowell Line Expansion Includes Wall-Mount Cabinets With Dual-Bays to Maximize Rack Space

The What: Lowell Manufacturing Company has expanded its rack line with two low-profile, wall-mount cabinets that showcase dual-bays to maximize rack space.

The What Else: The RCC Series (RCC-2228, RCC-2236, and RCC-3436) cabinet features pivoting rails in its (2U or 3U) upper bay — ideal for mounting and accessing a shallow patch panel in standard 19 inch rack space. The (2U or 4U) lower bay features adjustable rails to mount equipment vertically, providing up to 30 inches of usable space. Reversible 11-gauge steel rails are tapped 10-32 for use with the included rack screws, and punched for use with alternate hardware (12-24, 10-32 or 6mm screws with cage nuts, optional). The cabinet also includes a vented front door, field-reversible to left- or right-hand swing, and side key lock for security.

A sister cabinet, Model RCCD-4636, is similar in style but features a deep front door to hold more equipment, up to 4U in the upper bay (standard 19 inch rack space) and 6U in the lower bay (vertical mount). Of note is the hinged top that flips down to reach knobs or cables without opening the main compartment. A single key lock keeps both entryways secure.

The Bottom Line: The new cabinets (RCC-2228, RCC-2236, and RCC-3436) mount on standard 16 inch centers and include rear cutouts to accommodate wall obstructions, multiple knockouts and bridge lances for cable management, and a pre-mounted electrical box in the base. Like all Lowell racks, the cabinets are made in the U.S.A. with 100% certified U.S. steel.