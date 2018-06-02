Lowell Debuts Rackmount UPS with Four-Point Rail Kit

The What: Lowell Manufacturing Company is launching a line of uninterruptible power supplies in both Line Interactive and True Online designs. Each UPS includes a four-point rackmount rail kit.

The What Else: The UPS-8 Series provides Line Interactive power protection for AV electronics, servers, and network equipment, to protect critical equipment from power problems while supplying clean, reliable power. Models are available with power ratings from 1100VA to 3000VA.

Lowell's UPS-8

The UPS-9 Series is a True Online design that delivers continuous pure sine wave AC power with no break when transferring to the battery. Models are available with power ratings from 1000VA to 3000VA.

The Bottom Line: Both series feature 2U models that offer efficient operation, a hot swappable battery, and auto restart. A True Online version is also available in a compact 1U rackmount unit (1000VA/800W). A variety of options are available including a two-port SNMP card, dry contact relay card, hardwired bypass module, and expansion battery packs for extended run times. Expansion battery packs also include a four-point rail kit.