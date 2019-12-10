LookingGlass Concierge Facial Recognition Patent Awarded to Mad Systems

The What: Mad Systems announced their patent has been granted for systems and methods for providing location information about registered users based on facial recognition. Their system, called LookingGlass Concierge, uses facial recognition to identify and locate people. It then logs each member into a group either using pre-entry data submitted prior to their visit, on-site using a self-service kiosk, with assistance from a staff member, or by various other methods.

The What Else: Mad Systems says they developed LookingGlass Concierge and other facial recognition-based systems to improve customer service and enhance visitor experience at theme parks, museums, visitor centers, fairgrounds, stadiums and conference centers where groups often visit. Coupled with Mad’s patent pending recognition-based media delivery, Mad points out that the LookingGlass system creates a unique integrated experience that is a generation beyond current technology.

“This is a wonderful beginning to a new era for AV. I see Facial Recognition combined with our wireless AV system, QuickSilver™, reinvigorating the AV world to provide new and incredible opportunities for entertainment venues like theme parks, and museums - but also in board rooms, class rooms and related situations," said Mad Systems Founder Maris Ensing. "This technology allows you to recognize individuals, and activate specific configurations for them. This is a 21st Century AV system for sure! Anyone who wants to see the future of AV with this patented technology at work - let us know, we'd be delighted to provide a demonstration."

Tricia Rodriguez, CEO of Mad Systems, also said, “My team took a look at some common challenges in entertainment venues and created solutions using software and technology to tackle things like keeping families and groups together at a venue, helping visitors to retrieve purchased merchandise, helping with venue traffic control, helping with ADA compliance, and ultimately helping to create a memorable VIP experience. This is one of several facial recognition-based systems that Mad has submitted patent applications for so stay tuned for more innovations coming in 2020!”

The Bottom Line: With facial recognition becoming a more important element of the consumer experience, innovation that moves technology forward, while respecting the privacy of consumers, is a factor in a range of possible applications across many verticals.