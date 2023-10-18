Look Who's Speaking! AV/IT Managers Roundtable - Higher Ed Classroom AV

Join us, on Wednesday, October 25th at 2:00 p.m. ET for a 90-minute roundtable discussion about the challenges, successes, and the future of the higher ed classroom.

Featured Panel

Jeanette Carson, Director, Distance Learning & Audio Visual Services at The University of Akron

Cindy Davis. Moderator. Content Director of AV Technology

Cass Hall, Manager, Collaboration & Classroom Technology Services at the University of Idaho

Linda Jerrett, Executive Director, Learning & Event Technology Services + Strategic Initiatives at Boston University

Jonathan Kornberg, Director of Instructional Technology at Columbia University Medical Center

Jeffrey Levesque, Lead Information Technologist, Information Technology Services, AV Systems at the University of Rhode Island

Joe Way, Executive Director, Digital Spaces at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Cofounder & Chair of HETMA

The panel will discuss:

+ What challenges they are facing today

+ Greatest successes in the past two years

+ New classroom AV/IT tech that is making a difference in teaching and learning

+ Best practices for instructor training

+ AV/IT tech plans for next year

+ Planning for the impending enrollment cliff

+ Predictions on what the higher ed classroom will look like in five years

Join the discussion, and share your AV challenges, successes, and plans for future classroom technology.

