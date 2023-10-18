Look Who's Speaking! AV/IT Managers Roundtable - Higher Ed Classroom AV

By Cindy Davis
( AVTechnology )
published

On Oct. 25, six AV/IT technology directors from leading universities will come together to discuss their challenges, successes, and the future of the higher ed classroom. Register now!

Higher Ed Classroom Panel
(Image credit: Future)

Join us, on Wednesday, October 25th at 2:00 p.m. ET for a 90-minute roundtable discussion about the challenges, successes, and the future of the higher ed classroom.

Featured Panel

Jeanette Carson, Director, Distance Learning & Audio Visual Services at The University of Akron

Cindy Davis. Moderator. Content Director of AV Technology

Cass Hall, Manager, Collaboration & Classroom Technology Services at the University of Idaho

Linda Jerrett, Executive Director, Learning & Event Technology Services + Strategic Initiatives at Boston University

Jonathan Kornberg, Director of Instructional Technology at Columbia University Medical Center

Jeffrey Levesque, Lead Information Technologist, Information Technology Services, AV Systems at the University of Rhode Island

Joe Way, Executive Director, Digital Spaces at the University of California, Los Angeles, and Cofounder & Chair of HETMA

The panel will discuss:

+ What challenges they are facing today

+ Greatest successes in the past two years

+ New classroom AV/IT tech that is making a difference in teaching and learning

+ Best practices for instructor training

+ AV/IT tech plans for next year

+ Planning for the impending enrollment cliff

+ Predictions on what the higher ed classroom will look like in five years

Join the discussion, and share your AV challenges, successes, and plans for future classroom technology.

Register Now!

 

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology. Davis enjoys exploring the ethos of experiential spaces as well as diving deep into the complex topics that shape the AV/IT industry. In 2012, the TechDecisions brand of content sites she developed for EH Publishing was named one of “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 20 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. From 2000 to 2008, Davis was the publisher and editor-in-chief of Electronic House. From 2009 to present, as the principal of CustomMedia.Co, Davis developed content plans and delivered content for associations such as IEEE Standards Association and AVIXA, content marketing for Future Plc, and numerous AV/IT companies. Davis was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners, and sampling local IPAs.