Logitech Launches Swytch Platform-Agnostic Videoconferencing Solution

The What: Logitech has launched Swytch, an enhancement to Logitech room solutions including Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms that enables users to join meetings for other videoconferencing systems from a laptop.

The What Else: Swytch, a compact, one-cable laptop link, enables users to utilize a laptop to run meetings with any videoconferencing platform, webinar, or streaming software. With Swytch, joining video services is seamless, especially for those transitioning to modern platforms like Zoom or Teams from legacy services. Plug in the Swytch USB connector to a laptop to quickly get high-quality, native support of almost any external video meeting service, regardless of the room standard. Once the meeting is finished, unplug Swytch from the laptop to leave the room ready for the next video meeting.

With bring your own meeting (BYOM) support, users can use Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms to connect a laptop to the room’s display, camera, and audio devices for meetings hosted on other services. Swytch consolidates HDMI and USB into one cable to enable screen mirroring at resolutions up to 4K with clear audio. Swytch also provides up to 60W of power for laptops that charge via USB-C. Designed for universal compatibility, Swytch works with laptops using USB 3.0 or higher with Type A or Type C and DisplayLink drivers, including Windows 10 laptops, MacBooks, and Chromebooks.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Compatibility with Logitech Sync makes it easier for IT to monitor and manage Swytch together with other meeting room devices, including Logitech MeetUp, Rally, and Tap, and Swytch mounts cleanly via a magnetic mount, keeping tabletops clean and organized.

“Most room solutions are great and have made strides in becoming easier to use, but it’s often difficult to join meetings with any video service you want,” said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration. “For video to become ubiquitous, joining video calls with different platforms needs to become as easy as making a telephone call. With Swytch, we’re taking it a step beyond ‘making every room a meeting room’ and enabling a native experience in conference rooms that anyone can use and enjoy.”

The Bottom Line: With Logitech Swytch, users can switch control of the camera, audio devices, and display in meeting rooms to their laptop using a single USB connection.

Logitech Swytch will be available for purchase globally starting later this month. Pricing starts at $999 and varies by country.