Logistics of Online Learning Offer Challenges for Higher-Ed (Center for Digital Education)

"Before spring break, Mark Rimple, who teaches a historical music class at West Chester University, collected his students' renaissance-age instruments for maintenance, assuming he would return the lutes, viols, recorders and sackbuts (funny-looking trombones) when the students returned."—Source: Center for Digital Education

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For campuses that are closing due to COVID-19, online learning is the only feasible option to keep courses in session. However, transitioning face-to-face classes to online delivery isn't as easy as you might think.