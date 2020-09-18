Livestreamed Chemistry Labs Keep Learning Real — Mistakes, Spills and All (Campus Technology)

"To offer more than pre-recorded lab demonstrations or virtual laboratories to remote students, two chemistry instructors at Missouri S&T have refined their approach, which uses real-time live-streamed demonstrations of experiments."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The process of discovery and sensorial immersion, particularly olfactory, are absolutely integral to chemistry education. This Campus Technology article shares some workarounds, highlights, and outtakes from live-streamed university chem labs.