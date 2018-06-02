Listen Technologies Recognized on 2018 Shatter List

Listen Technologies has been recognized in the Women Tech Council’s 2018 Shatter List for actively employing measures to help break technology’s glass ceiling. Listen Technologies was among 44 companies recognized based on the development and successful implementation of measures that create inclusive cultures where women can contribute and succeed.

“Being included in the Shatter List requires a holistic and active commitment to creating inclusive cultures from the executive level all the way down to entry positions,” said Cydni Tetro, president of the Women Tech Council. “The best practices these companies are developing and implementing to actively champion women boost the teams and individuals in their organization while simultaneously helping shatter the glass ceiling for the entire technology industry.”

In making the list, Listen Technologies was evaluated and scored against hundreds of technology companies on executive engagement, company programming, community investment and women’s or diversity and inclusion groups. All data was gathered from 10 secondary data sets and required active demonstration of visible activities at all levels of the company showing commitment and progress in these four areas.

“Listen Technologies is proud to be included in Women Tech Council’s 2018 Shatter List and to continue to support women in the Audio-Visual industry,” said Russ Gentner, president and CEO, Listen Technologies.

“Listen Technologies is founded on the ideals of inclusivity and equality; our mission is to bring clear sound to all people and provide a better way to hear the world,” said Maile Keone, chief revenue officer, Listen Technologies. “These ideals permeate Listen Technologies’ culture and extend to our workforce where talented professional women and men are second to none in their knowledge of the industry, technical expertise and passion for customer service.”

Among these criteria, Listen Technologies was especially recognized for cultivating the best talent and promoting inclusivity throughout its product portfolio and within its workforce. Two of Listen Technologies’ four founders are women and women are represented throughout the organization from the executive level and sales team to marketing and product development.

For more information about the Shatter List, visit www.womentechcouncil.org.