Lightware to Host Exclusive Discover Lightware Session in New York City

Lightware Visual Engineering, a leading manufacturer of connectivity solutions for the professional integrated systems market, announces Discover Lightware, an exclusive educational session on Monday, April 11, 2022, in New York City. Gergely Vida, founder and chief executive officer for Lightware, will lead the event alongside many of Lightware’s key thought leaders and engineers.

During the Discover Lightware event, Mr. Vida will highlight key insights, industry trends, and future projections for the professional AV industry. He will be accompanied by András Tóth, head of research and development for Lightware. Mr. Tóth will be demonstrating the new extender versions of Taurus UCX as a sneak preview of Lightware’s presentations during ISE 2022 and InfoComm 2022.

Attendees will have the opportunity to exchange ideas with Lightware’s founder and lead engineers, hear about the future of USB extension technologies for the collaboration room, and experience a live demonstration of Lightware’s new Taurus extension solution. The event will include a live Q&A with Lightware’s top engineers developing technology for the future of the industry.

“Discover Lightware is an opportunity for our customers to speak with our founder and engineers firsthand to learn about the exciting technology that we are developing for the future of the industry,” said Jason Tirado, president for Lightware. “Gergely Vida and our team of industry experts are excited to share their insights and industry projections. Attendees will have the opportunity to be the first to hear about our new Taurus extension solution, which we are set to showcase at ISE 2022 and InfoComm 2022. We invite our North American partners to join us for an exciting day of education and networking.”