Lifesize Introduces Icon 300 and Icon 500 Meeting Room Systems

The What: Lifesize has introduced the Icon 300 and Icon 500 meeting room systems, the latest in Lifesize’s family of next-generation devices.

The What Else: The new line of Lifesize systems provides the best-possible meeting experience for small and mid-sized meeting spaces.

Icon 300: Designed specifically for small spaces, the Icon 300’s flexible design fits perfectly in huddle rooms or mini meeting areas and comes equipped with advanced capabilities, including an ultrawide field of view to easily see everyone in the room, support for stunning 4K full-motion content sharing and incredible audio engineered for greater noise reduction. The Icon 300 is immediately available with pricing beginning at $2,999

Icon 500: The new Icon 500 brings full-motion 4K content sharing and intelligent 4K video-quality to medium-sized rooms, along with support for dual displays and integrated 5x zoom to ensure meeting participants and content are presented in the highest-possible fidelity, even in bandwidth-constrained organizations. The Icon 500 is immediately available for pre-order with general availability expected in Summer 2019

The Bottom Line: Purpose-built for Lifesize’s cloud-based video conferencing service, the Icon 300 and Icon 500 expand Lifesize’s portfolio of 4K-capable solutions, bringing immersive collaboration experiences to smaller huddle rooms and mid-sized meeting spaces as organizations expand video conferencing beyond the boardroom.

Built for the cloud, the Lifesize Icon systems are continually upgraded and backed by 24/7/365 support, providing businesses with peace of mind and updates for new capabilities.