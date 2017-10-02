Liberty AV Solutions Joins SDVoE Alliance

The SDVoE Alliance announced that Liberty AV Solutions, a provider of infrastructure, connectivity and hardware solutions to the pro AV industry, has joined the alliance as an adopting member. The company will work toward the organization’s goals of standardizing the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, and creating an ecosystem around SDVoE technology that allows software to define AV applications.



“Pro AV is in the midst of an inevitable shift away from point-to-point connectivity to AV-over-IP solutions and with this membership we are aligning ourselves with the leading platform for networked AV,” said Kevin Peterman, director of product management/development at Liberty AV Solutions. “We look forward to working with the other members of the alliance and system integrators who can take advantage of our complete range of bulk wire and cable, premade cables, bulk and pre-made fiber, connectors, adaptors, plates/panels, tools and electronics in their SDVoE system deployments.”

“Infrastructure is vitally important in the convergence of AV and IT,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Strong partners like Liberty ensure that we can meet the needs of our collective customers for high-performance, reliable and cost-effective AV-over-IP network installations in all the markets we serve – from education, healthcare, enterprise and entertainment to government, military industrial and control room applications.”