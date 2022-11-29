LG To Showcase Radiology, Diagnostic and Surgery Displays at RSNA 2022

Giving hospitals and medical technology buyers hands-on experience with the latest digital displays and diagnostics devices, LG Business Solutions (opens in new tab) will showcase its broad line of medical review monitors and digital X-ray detectors, as well as LG gram laptops and digital signage displays, at the annual conference of the Radiological Society of North America, RSNA 2022. Visitors to LG’s booth (#1360) Nov. 27-30 can browse the latest technologies that offer high brightness and resolution, excellent flexibility and seamless ease-of-use for various medical settings.

“LG is committed to advancing the ability of doctors and technicians to quickly capture and read diagnostic images, with the end goal of improving patient care,” said Stephen K. Hu, LG Business Solutions head of medical monitors.

[Why dvLED Is Gaining Market Share] (opens in new tab)

LG’s booth will showcase dozens of products in a variety of distinct zones, including a dark viewing room, surgery wall, digital X-ray detector (DXD) area, diagnostic monitor zone, and a cloud computing zone. As visitors walk through, they can see high brightness 4K diagnostic monitors in multiple sizes, clinical review monitors, surgical monitors and five different DXD units.

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

Featured in both the dark viewing room and diagnostic monitor zone will be the 3-megapixel, 21.3-inch diagnostic monitor (model 21HQ513D-B), which is designed to provide maximum brightness of 1100 nits with an 1800:1 contrast ratio to enable precise review of digital images while helping to illuminate abnormalities. LG also designed the monitor with multiple sensors to help deliver an optimized diagnostic environment regardless of room conditions.

Headlining the DXD zone will be the wireless 14-x17-inch DXD (model 14HQ901G). This model features an oxide-based thin-film transistor (TFT) with electron transfer speeds almost 30 times faster than a conventional a-Si TFT. This DXD also provides a robust design with concave edges and convenient grips built to withstand a 1.5-meter drop.

[Why Go Wide with dvLED Displays?] (opens in new tab)

In addition to the medical displays, LG’s thin client PCs and LG gram laptops can be used to simplify installation and maintenance of computers for organizations running cloud-based software. A 14-inch laptop and three thin clients will be on display in the Cloud Zone.

(Image credit: LG Business Solutions)

“Digital displays for diagnostic or review purposes need to exhibit superb clarity, high brightness, ease-of-use and reliability, and our lineup delivers optimized solutions for many hospital and medical office needs,” Hu said. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to give industry leaders and buyers a first-hand look at the powerful tools LG has to offer practitioners.”

LG also will demonstrate a number of digital signage options of interest to medical professionals, including LG’s unique 43-inch “One:Quick Flex (opens in new tab)” display that can be wall-mounted or used on an optional mobile cart to offer simple video conferencing or telehealth functionality through the onboard camera and microphone. One exterior corner of the booth highlights LG’s massive all-in-one 136-inch direct-view LED display that is ideal for lobby signage and conference room installations. Attendees can also see how LG’s 86-inch and 88-inch Ultra-Stretch displays can be used either horizontally or vertically for messaging and wayfinding.