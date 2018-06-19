LG’s New Cloud Computing Tech Looks to Streamline IT Management

The What: At InfoComm 2018, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions announced the addition of new Thin Client and Zero Client solutions to its portfolio of commercial monitors on display. LG’s new cloud solutions aim to bring added convenience, enhanced connectivity and security, as well as cost efficiency to the IT industry.

The What Else: LG’s new suite of cloud monitor solutions, including Zero Client and Thin Client displays are designed with the IT professional in mind. LG’s Zero Client reimagines computing by providing a centralized network management system that enables easy maintenance and streamlines operations. These units are designed to provide uncompromised display quality and up to five times faster performance than previous models. Unlike traditional monitors, LG Zero Client models provide built-in security with PC-over-IP (PCoIP), which internally manages software updates and greatly reduces the risk of virus, spyware, and hacking because all data and memory are stored in the central data center. The monitors are connected over the corporate LAN cable, which also acts as a power supply. These features allow for a simplistic setup. The only things required to get started on their LG Zero Client monitors are the keyboard and a mouse.

“As secure data transfer increasingly becomes a focal point in the IT industry, LG has expanded its highly acclaimed commercial desktop monitor portfolio to include state-of-the-art client monitor and cloud solutions,” said Stephen K. Hu, head of commercial monitors, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “With seamless connectivity, highly secure cloud computing solutions, and displays with incredible picture quality, LG’s broad portfolio of monitors is designed to meet the evolving needs of end users in a variety of industries.”

The Bottom Line: LG Cloud Monitor system utilizes a Teradici PCoIP processor and Amazon WorkSpaces to deliver a powerful and secure virtual solution that broadens integrated computing beyond design labs to offices and classrooms. The Zero Client virtualization software enables a single server to support more monitors than previously possible. With no central processing unit or operating system, PCoIP Zero Clients greatly reduce the risk of viruses, spyware, and hacking—making them well suited for security-critical organizations.