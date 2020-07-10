LG Launches New All-In-One Thin Clients

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has introduced two new all-in-one Thin Client solutions, a 27-inch 16:9 model and a 34-inch 21:9 ultrawide model, each with full HD resolution, IPS panels, and quad-core Intel processors that make them ideal workstations for demanding corporate environments.

The What Else: Both the 27-inch (model 27CN650N-6A) and 34-inch (model 34CN650N-6A) displays deliver reliable computing with an Intel Celeron J1045 quad-core 1.5GHz processor (up to 2.5GHZ burst), integrated graphics, and a 128GB solid state hard drive. Designed for conferencing, they feature a microphone-in port, built-in dual speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a pop-up HD webcam, and an adjustable stand, while the fan-less design provides quiet operation.

Each model houses two USB 2 ports, four USB 3 ports, one USB-C port, one HDMI input, and one DisplayPort output. The displays feature 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 5ms response time, and 300 nit brightness. The 27-inch model offers Full HD 1080p resolution, while the Ultrawide 34-inch model has 2560x1080 resolution.

To offer the most benefits to the most businesses possible, LG Thin Clients are compatible with today’s most popular VDIs (virtual desktop infrastructure), including Citrix, Amazon WorkSpaces, Microsoft Azure, and VMware.

“LG Thin Client PCs are space-saving workhorse computers, and these two new models provide more flexibility and choice for business owners to address a variety of needs for various employees," said Stephen K. Hu, senior director of sales, national resellers at LG Business Solutions USA. “Businesses can benefit from LG Thin Clients’ various connectivity options and simplified deployment needs while enabling more efficient use of desk space.”

The Bottom Line: LG Thin Clients are one-piece solutions that increase business flexibility by simplifying workspace redesigns and worker relocation, and consolidating all company data on a storage array, rather than on individual PCs. The remote capabilities make both models well suited for companies with employees working remotely.

Thin clients also are generally more secure than individual PC workstations because most programs and operations are running from a data center, not on the thin client device itself. With no access to install new programs on the server, a worker cannot accidentally introduce malware or otherwise compromising company data or systems.