LG Launches Two Commercial 4K Laser Projectors

The What: LG Business Solutions USA introduced two new 4K laser projectors designed for the needs of a diverse range of commercial spaces. The LG ProBeam is a compact 5,000-lumen projector and is ideal for corporate, hospital and education en-vironments, while the ultra-short-throw LG CineBeam can project a 120-inch image when posi-tioned just 7.2 inches from the wall, making it ideal for retail, hospitality, small boardrooms and classroom environments.

The What Else: The LG ProBeam (BU50NST) is a 4K UHD 5,000-lumen projector, bright enough to be used even in a brightly lit room. The picture quality benefits both educational attentiveness and realism needed for virtual games, while offering highly detailed images necessary in corporate and healthcare environments.

With the 1.6x zoom feature, the LG ProBeam projector can immediately project a 60 percent larger image without moving or re-adjusting, turning a 100-inch projection into a 160-inch projection in seconds. Thanks to detailed keystone adjustment and its high brightness capability, it can project a minimum screen size of 40 inches and a maximum size of 300 inches (25 feet). Wireless connection is possible with any Android device, and standard ports include USB and HDMI.

The LG CineBeam (HU85LS) is a 4K ultra-short-throw laser projector that can produce a 90-inch image when placed just two inches from the projection wall. Unlike conventional projectors that make three colors with one light source, the HU85LS adopts three-channel laser technology to create RGB color via different light sources. Because of this, the HU85LS has no color wheel, so it significantly reduces “rainbow” effects that can be experienced by conventional projectors. Its 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio displays the deep blacks and smooth gradients necessary for engaging a cinematic 4K UHD experience.

With a minimum picture size of 60 inches and a maximum of 120 inches, the LG CineBeam also offers voice control through the included Magic Remote with an integrated microphone. Wireless connection is available for any iOS, Android, or Windows device, and standard inputs include USB-A, USB-C, and HDMI.

Both the LG ProBeam and LG CineBeam offer wireless screen mirroring, webOS 4.5 for native web browsing, two integrated five-watt speakers, and a Bluetooth-out port to boost wireless audio through a separate stereo system. The 12-point keystone adjustment available on both models enables the projection of a 16:9 picture, regardless of placement angle or uneven surfaces.

“Industry-leading commercial products like these projectors exemplify how LG is addressing the needs of businesses, schools, and more,” said Garry Wicka, marketing vice president, LG Business Solutions USA. “ProBeam offers businesses and schools the use-anywhere versatility of a compact 5,000-lumen laser projector, and our ultra-short-throw CineBeam enables a vibrant 120-inch 4K display in any room, opening new possibilities across the education, retail, and hospitality markets.”

The Bottom Line: Able to be mounted on a ceiling or tabletop, the LG ProBeam projector is well suited for use in boardrooms, hospitals, classrooms, and virtual or digital entertainment businesses. Capable of producing a120-inch image from 7.2 inches away from the surface, the CineBeam is well suited for use in classrooms, hotel lobbies, and hospitality environments.

The LG ProBeam and LG CineBeam 4K projectors are available now. A 5,000-lumen WUXGA model is planned for later in the year.