Leyard Launches DirectLight LED Video Wall Line

Leyard unveiled its next-generation Leyard DirectLight Series of fine pitch LED video wall displays.



The new Leyard DirectLight Series expands upon the original award-winning product family by enabling ultra-slim, front-service installations in more indoor environments, delivering resolution with sub-1 millimeter pixel pitch clarity and improving reliability. The Leyard DirectLight Series includes a choice of four fine pixel pitch models from 0.9 to 1.8mm, and comes with an adjustable wall mount, full front service access, as well as a remote power supply with optional redundancy, full hot swap capability, and the ability to reduce the number of required power circuits.

“The next-generation Leyard DirectLight Series sets a new standard for LED video walls by uniquely addressing customer needs for quick installation and maintenance, efficient space usage, reliability and power efficiency—all while delivering the closest viewing distances and a superior visual experience,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of product marketing at Leyard. “By combining Leyard’s market leadership in LED technology with Planar’s unique brand of product innovation, we’ve created an exceptional product that is unmatched and unrivaled in the industry.”

Available in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, and 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches, the Leyard DirectLight Series offers crisp, clear images even at short viewing distances, making it well suited for control rooms or any application requiring close-up viewing and high-resolution information. Each display features a 16:9 aspect ratio and precise pixel pitch values to achieve exact full HD, 4K, and 8K resolutions. In addition, the larger 27-inch diagonal display size covers 68 percent more area than the previous version, requiring fewer displays per video wall and featuring an easy-to-handle design. Leyard LED Control Software provides image adjustment and control capabilities.

The Leyard DirectLight Series is designed to mount directly to the wall, without the expense or complexities of a separate structure and can be fully installed and serviced from the front. Leyard DirectLight Series displays include the Leyard EasyAlign Mounting System with fine, six-axis adjustments for easy alignment of any size video wall array. The displays also allow for LED video walls that are less than four inches (101.6mm) in total depth, achieving compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Leyard DirectLight Series displays can be installed to create concave curved video walls, wrapped 90-degree corner video walls and support video walls tilted forward up to 10 inches (254mm). Positive locking features enable safe installations by ensuring video wall displays never shift.

The Leyard DirectLight Series comes with the DirectLight Remote Power Supply (RPS), an improved rack-mounted power supply that moves heat, noise, weight, and service points away from the video wall and into a convenient, well-ventilated rack room. The advanced DirectLight RPS fits in a standard 19-inch rack and offers fault tolerance features, including n+1 redundancy, hot-swappable power modules, and circuit-level redundancy. The DirectLight RPS comes in two versions, allowing for greater power density and minimized rack unit requirements.

Further expanding its fine pixel pitch LED video wall offerings, Leyard is also launching the Leyard TWS Series, a new family of lightweight and versatile fine pitch LED video wall displays. Featuring a convenient 27-inch diagonal size and a 16:9 aspect ratio, this all-in-one design fits a broad range of fine pitch installation environments in 0.9, 1.2, 1.5, or 1.8 millimeter pixel pitches. The display’s light weight makes it easy to handle, offering an attractive solution for faceted curved video walls, hanging video walls, or standard video wall environments that require a compact, fine pixel pitch solution.