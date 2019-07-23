Leyard and Planar Expands Planar VM Series LCD Video Wall Line

The What: Leyard and Planar has introduced four new offerings to the company’s Planar VM Series line of LCD video wall displays. Featuring what Leyard and Planar says is the industry’s smallest bezels and a new 49-inch size, the new models broaden the Planar VM Series offering and add state-of-the-art tiled bezel performance.

The What Else: The expanded Planar VM Series product line offers customers looking for the benefits of a premium and high performing LCD video wall with minimal bezels and a wider selection of products. All four additions to the Planar VM Series are Energy Star 8.0 certified, ensuring customers receive an energy-efficient video wall solution that delivers the quality, performance and savings needed to maximize results.

Leyard and Planar are adding two new 55-inch models to the Planar VM Series line: the Planar VM55MX-M and Planar VM55LX-M. These models set the industry standard for the smallest bezel with a 0.88mm tiled bezel width. Both models feature native full HD resolution and the Planar VM55MX-M offers 700-nit brightness to support high ambient light environments. The Planar VM55LX-M model delivers 500-nit brightness, ideal for slightly dimmer viewing environments.

The company is also adding two 49-inch models with native full HD resolution to the Planar VM Series family of LCD video wall displays. The 49-inch video wall displays empower organizations to deploy a wider variety of video wall sizes and configurations, to suit more diverse spaces.

The Planar VM49MX-X offers 700-nit brightness and a tiled bezel width of 1.8 millimeters. The Planar VM49LX-U offers 500-nit brightness and a 3.5-millimeter tiled bezel width.

The Bottom Line: Planar VM Series LCD displays provide a video wall solution with an all-in-one design for demanding requirements of 24x7 mission-critical applications and high ambient light environments. Planar VM Series is ideal for digital signage applications in retail, hospitality, universities, sports bars, corporate lobbies, casinos, and museums.

The newest models in the Planar VM Series product line will begin shipping in Summer 2019.