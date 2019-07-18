Leyard and Planar Displays at Heart of Video Experience for Soccer Fans at Providence Park

L eyard and Planar has integrated a number of displays aimed at heightening the fan experience at the iconic home venue for the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer and Portland Thorns FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

With corporate headquarters and a manufacturing facility located just miles away in Hillsboro, Oregon, Leyard and Planar embraced the opportunity to help equip the hometown teams with the highest quality video displays on the market.

The newly remodeled stadium features six Lighthouse LED video screens following a partnership formed in late 2018, including a signature new LED scoreboard behind the south goal that features more than 150 percent additional display area. Measuring 76-feet-wide by 25-feet-tall, the primary scoreboard is composed of 10-millimeter pixel pitch LED video screens, delivering game updates in high resolution to provide the ultimate fan viewing experience. A secondary scoreboard measuring 46-feet-wide by 16-feet-tall, composed of 10-millimeter pixel pitch LED video screens, is located in the northwest quadrant of the stadium.

In addition to the LED scoreboards, the display technology installation features two LED video walls with a 16 millimeter pixel pitch in the stadium’s east end that are designed as continuous LED ribbons in the stadium’s east end, including a 307-feet-wide ribbon in the grandstand and a 97-feet-wide curved ribbon in the grandstand club. A third LED ribbon with a 16 millimeter pixel pitch, measuring 128-feet-wide, is located in Providence Park’s Sunset Porsche Audi Suites in the northwest corner, and an additional LED video wall measuring 18-feet-wide by 42-feet-tall with a 10 millimeter pixel pitch hangs on the exterior of the stadium’s south elevator.

Measuring 76-feet-wide by 25-feet-tall, the primary scoreboard is composed of 10-millimeter pixel pitch LED video screens. (Image credit: Leyard and Planar)

Also installed on the lower portion of the northeast elevator shaft is an 8-feet-wide by 20-feet-tall video wall composed of Leyard CarbonLight CLO Series LED video screens with a 7.8-millimeter pixel pitch. Leyard CarbonLight CLO Series is designed to enhance outdoor installation capabilities, providing best-in-class visual performance that amplifies the game day experience. In addition, the installation features more than 87 Planar LCD displays throughout the stadium concourse, concession areas, premium seating sections, team store and locker rooms.

“We were fortunate to have many local companies be part of the historic transformation of Providence Park,” said Mike Golub, president of business for the Timbers and Thorns FC. “Leyard and Planar played a critical role in making sure that our fans have an immersive game experience from the time they enter the stadium until the time they leave.”

The first weekend in June, both teams packed a record breaking 44,679 fans at their respective home opening matches and thrilled attendees with an enhanced display technology experience never seen before at Providence Park, located in the heart of Portland, Oregon.

“We’ve had some impressive installations over the years but this one was very special to us,” said Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Adam Schmidt. “To be in the crowd, cheering on our hometown teams and witnessing how the video screens enhanced the game for more than 40,000 die-hard fans was an experience I’ll never forget.”