Leyard and Planar Adds New GM for Rental & Staging

Leyard and Planar has hired Chris Prosio as general manager, rental and staging.

Prosio brings more than 30 years of experience in live events and communications, including roles in sales, product management, event production management and video system engineering. He joins Leyard and Planar following his role as director of rental and staging for Absen, where he oversaw sales and marketing efforts for the live event space.

“We are honored to have Chris lead Leyard and Planar’s efforts for the Rental and Staging market,” said Adam Schmidt, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Leyard and Planar. “Chris joins the team with a wealth of knowledge about the AV industry that is strengthened by hands-on experience in corporate and entertainment events. Leyard and Planar continue to accommodate our customers’ needs for rental and staging environments and Chris’ expertise will allow us to stay one step ahead as a leader in the space.”

“I am thrilled to apply my years of experience in the AV and media production industries to my role at Leyard and Planar,” added Prosio. “In the end, I understand that our product represents more than a display. It represents a partnership. Every piece that we design into a solution should enhance the experience for all parties involved, starting with the technician who sets it up to the person sitting in the front row. I look forward to extending this approach to support Leyard and Planar’s customers.”

At Leyard and Planar, Prosio will leverage the companies’ LED and LCD display technologies to build on existing relationships within the rental and staging market. He is based in Sacramento, CA.