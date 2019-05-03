Leveraging Technology to Support Lifelong Learning and Guide Student Learning Pathways (The EvoLLLution)

"One particular aspect of competency-based education, workforce development and corporate learning (and its related technology) has really intrigued me for some time: finding the effective mechanisms to drive better learning and achievement of credentialed skills that can directly map into, and contribute to, advancement of an individual’s productivity and value in their chosen educational and career paths."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your school wants to support lifelong learning, it’s time to make sure you are offering pathways that help connect educational experiences with careers. Informed, prepared students are empowered, and the skills they learn can help them find sustained success.

