Learning lightboards bring a human element to online learning (eCampus News)

"Trinity Western University (TWU) students bring more human faces to online learning by building lightboards that allow professors to look directly into the camera while drawing and illustrating on lighted glass."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Ingenuity and technical acumen combine in the example of the lightboard, a illuminated glass chalkboard designed to support online teaching and learning, and spur interactivity. Trinity Western University educators hope to leverage the new tools to enhance video recording and online teaching.