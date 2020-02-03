LEA Connect Series Amplifiers Launch at ISE 2020

The What: LEA Professional has launched four IoT-enabled high-power amplifiers. The LEA Connect Series amplifiers includes four new four-channel models available in configurations ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 watts (into 2, 4, and 8 ohms and also 70Vrms and 100Vrms).

LEA Professional Connect Series Amplifiers

The What Else: The new lineup is available in Network Connect and Dante Connect version, which adds Dante and AES 67 connectivity options. All models provide three different methods of network connection using the amplifiers built-in WiFi Access Point, connecting to an existing WiFi network, or using a Local Area Network Ethernet connection.

Designed and engineered to optimize configuration capabilities and control for commercial integrators, the Connect Series amplifiers also feature advanced DSP with FIR Linear Phase and IIR Crossovers. The new models also feature LEA Professional’s proprietary Smart Power Bridge, universal switch mode power supply with power factor correction, and direct LoZ and HiZ selectable per channel in a two-rack-unit chassis.

The Bottom Line: The new Connect Series models are compatible with the LEA Professional Web UI and via the cloud from leaprofessional.com for control and monitoring. Neither interface requires a software download and provides control and monitoring capability from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop computer.

