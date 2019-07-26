KUDO Launches v2.8 of Their Platform

The What: KUDO, a cloud-based solution for multilingual meetings and live events, has released v2.8 of their platform.

(Image credit: KUDO)

The What Else: The product now features the integration of KUDO in the client’s own website.

The KUDO Embedded Multilingual Widget takes the form of a full video window fitted with KUDO’s now traditional built-in language selector. More important: the widget removes any limitation on the number of users who can follow a program live. Once it is running on a client’s website, the multilingual video feed can be accessed, with negligible delay, virtually from any browser.

Users now have an enhanced "gallery view" where all meeting participants can be seen at once. The new version —both the web based and the mobile application— is also localized into eight languages, including Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and key European languages, with others coming soon.

The Bottom Line: The KUDO v2.8 suite of features includes innovative support to KUDO for live events. It provides a fresh look at the meeting space with an innovative mix of technology and human language talent to bridge language and geographic barriers.