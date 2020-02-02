Kramer to Debut K-SPIDER Multiformat Adapter at ISE 2020

The What: Making its debut at ISE 2020 (Stand 1-F20) Kramer’s K-SPIDER is a multiformat plug-and-play adapter cable designed to bring convenience to collaboration environments.

[Kramer Says New KDS-10 4K Transceiver Delivers 'Ultimate AVoIP Freedom']

The What Else: K-SPIDER replaces multiple separate cables, adapters, and dongles with a single multi-head cable, which provides a single multiformat adapter solution for full 4K60 digital video.

Technical highlights of the K-SPIDER include: 4K60 4:4:4 (6 Gbps), as specified in HDMI 2.0, and support for HDCP 1.4 and 2.2. K-SPIDER is also compliant with DisplayPort Specification 1.2a for 1.62 Gbps, 2.7 Gbps, and 5.4 Gbps.

K-SPIDER’s adapter design provides AV/IT professionals with a fully featured, flexible solution that saves on installation time and costs, replacing the cumbersome variety of cables, adapters, and dongles needed for a meeting space installation with one cable. This approach provides one streamlined multiformat adapter solution for full 4K60 digital video.

Kramer K-SPIDER supports a wide range of digital connections for laptops and mobile devices, maximizes versatility and convenience for participants, and makes setup a fast and seamless experience. K-SPIDER includes HDMI, DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and USB C inputs and an HDMI output.

The Bottom Line: With the K-SPIDER, everything required by end users is provided, removing the need for participants to bring in the right dongles to meetings. The single-head, multiformat Kramer K-SPIDER is well suited for modern meeting spaces, schools, or any collaboration space requiring connectivity and full 4K60 digital video.

To read more ISE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/ise.