Kramer Launches VP-427X2 4K Receiver/Scaler

THE WHAT: Kramer’s new VP-427X2 4K receiver/scaler features dual HDBaseT inputs and a local HDMI to facilitate multiple-device connectivity for automatic signal switching in meeting and conference spaces. The VP-427X2 ensures 4K picture quality is delivered through up/down/cross-scaling to the display’s native resolution, or any resolution up to 18G 4K.

THE WHAT ELSE: The VP-427X2 has been designed to deliver an intuitive user experience by automating meetings to ensure smooth switching between multiple inputs and is ideal for BYOD environments such as meeting rooms, as well as for signal extension in auditoriums and lecture theaters.

Ethernet, RS-232 control, and data tunneling allows simultaneous remote control of the device and display settings. Plug-and-play automation and auto-switching enhance usability and connectivity, and support for an occupancy sensor and CEC controls with a timeout period support sustainability initiatives.

THE BOTTOM LINE: VP-427X2 is simple to set up and intuitive to use. It features Kramer’s Pix–Perfect Scaling Technology to ensure precise pixel mapping and high–quality scaling. The VP-427X2 is available now via www.Kramerav.com.